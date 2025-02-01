Tiger-occupied area grows by 30% over the last 20 years, study finds

BENGALURU: Not only the number of tigers, but also the area occupied by them has increased in the country, according to a study.

The study, ‘Tiger recovery amid people and poverty’, published in the journal, Science, released on Friday stated that the tiger-occupied area increased by 30% in the last two decades. The study stated that tigers are now using forest interiors as breeding spaces and are expanding their territory.

The area occupied by them has increased annually at the pace of 2,929 sqkm. “This is the largest global population occupation, of around 1,38,200 sqkm,” said the study adding that tigers persistently continued to occupy human-free and prey-rich protected areas and at the same time colonised proximal connected habitats that are shared with around 60 million people.