Kalyana karnataka region feels completely neglected, say forums

KALABURAGI: The Union Budget presented on Saturday disappointed almost all the organisations including political parties of Kalyana Karnataka, especially of Kalaburagi district.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, CM Siddaramaiah and president of Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board Dr Ajay Singh have written separate letters to PM Narendra Modi as well as to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to announce Rs 5,000 crore to Kalyana Karnataka in the budget to match the state government grant of Rs 5,000 crore to speed up development work. But the budget has been mum on the grant.

Many organisations under the banner of Kalyana Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industries amassed thousands of people and staged a rail roko a few days ago in Kalaburagi, demanding a railway division in Kalaburagi, but the budget has neglected that too.

The demand of Raichur District Horata Samiti, which has staged a dharna for over a year demanding an AIIMS at Raichur, was also not considered. The people of Kalaburagi were hoping for the extension of UDAN scheme to Kalaburagi Airport, but there is no clarity whether it has been done.Kalyana Karnataka Horata Samithi founder president Lakshman Dasti said they will launch an agitation in all districts of KK region and the first will be at Raichur on February 5.

President of Kalyana Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industries Shashikant Patil and Honorary Secretary Manjunath Jewargi said that it seems the budget has been prepared keeping an eye on Bihar and Delhi as they are facing elections. Former president of KKCC&I Amarnath Patil expressed a similar opinion.

District Congress president Jagadev Guttedar said this budget has completely neglected Karnataka in general and Kalyana Karnataka in Particular.