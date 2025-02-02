Union Budget 2025: Finance Minister picks four engines to drive the economy

Economic uncertainties in the world, spurred by armed conflicts involving big powers, impacted our economy. Indian exports dropped by about Rs 10 lakh crore from 2022 to 2024, and imports by about Rs 12 lakh crore, so also the aggregate demand. As a result, the rupee dwindled against the dollar. With the global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) decreasing across countries, Indian manufacturing growth slowed as a significant contributing factor.

This year’s Economic Survey opened with an elaborate discussion of the geopolitical and economic uncertainties that stand as a caveat for domestic performance. That had amassed a dark cloud, adding to the five irritating issues. These are decelerating growth, inflation crossing the projected threshold, neglect of agriculture, unemployment and sectoral imbalance.

Growth in GDP in the first two quarters gave the warning signal, though it recovered in the third quarter with the same hope for the fourth, which would end up between GDP growth of 6.3% to 6.8% for the year. We must note that this resurrection is possible only through growth in the services sector and agriculture.

Therefore, it was expected that the FM would focus on these five issues in the budget by boosting the manufacturing sector, savings and investments, and agricultural sector besides attracting FDI. At the same time, she cannot afford to compromise on the welfare orientation that has been necessitated due to the competitive election promises (Free-Free-Free) across parties.

The finance minister had taken note of the warnings in the Economic Survey, but did not address all the constraints indicated in it. Following her usual style of displaying the crucial stages in the budget, she used four engines to drive the economy further this time. The objective here is set, and includes growth, inclusive development, investment and the private sector, and focuses on the middle class.

She started with the engine of agriculture, which indeed calls for immediate attention as farmers remain one of the neglected components on the policy front. The long-pending issue of price policy has not been addressed; there are quite a few schemes she has put out to accelerate the growth of the agricultural sector.