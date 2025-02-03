BBMP elections likely in May-June, notification expected by April-end

BENGALURU: The state government may hold elections to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in May-June after exams to schools and colleges, and is likely to issue a notification by April-end, sources in the state government said.

R Ramalinga Reddy, a senior minister and BTM constituency MLA, told The New Indian Express that the government is working on the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill. Once Greater Bengaluru Governance Committee Chairman and Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad tables the bill in the Assembly, BBMP elections will be announced, Reddy added.

Rizwan Arshad said a public consultation will be held this month and the bill will be submitted after that. Legislation will address issues like splitting of Bengaluru municipality for smooth administration, development of lakes, forest cover, taxation, solid waste management and others.

The state government could come under pressure to hold the civic body elections with the Maharashtra government announcing municipal elections, including to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, after the Supreme Court order.

“The government cannot drag any further as it is a matter of implementation of Supreme Court guidelines. The government may approach the court stating that holding elections in March or April will clash with exams and cause hardship to students, and will hold the polls in May-June.

The notification to hold the polls is expected by April-end and once the announcement is made, the election has to be held within 45 days,” a source close to the Chief Minister’s Office said. Finances are being planned to hold the elections, said the source.

The ruling Congress feels it will have the upper hand in elections with its numbers in the Assembly. It is also upbeat because of its recent victory in Channapatna, Shiggaon and Sandur by-polls.