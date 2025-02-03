Bengaluru lags in rooftop solar adoption as RWAs push for PM scheme benefits

BENGALURU: Despite huge incentives offered by the ‘PM Rooftop Solar Scheme’ (Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana) to save power bills and benefits to the environment, here is a shocking statistic related to Bengaluru -- only 68,000 out of 92 lakh homes which have a Bescom connection have gone solar.

A residents’ association in Horamavu has taken the lead to ensure all homes under its fold understand and reap the scheme’s benefits. Its success has now spurred many other RWAs to adopt it.

Out of 250 houses in Trinity Enclave Layout, 25 have installed rooftop solar in the first batch and the remaining are signing up to be included in subsequent batches. Full credit goes to the Trinity Enclave Residents’ Association (TERA) for embarking on the solar movement with a missionary zeal.

Its president G Kochu Shankar told TNIE, “A family ends up spending only Rs 10,000 from its pocket if it understands the incentives the scheme offers. It is left with free electricity for two decades after the initial loan repayment period is completed.”

An average four-member family in the city consumes 350 units of power per month if it has the basic electrical appliances. It pays a bill ranging between Rs 2,000 and Rs 2,500, he explained.

“If they opt for a rooftop solar of 3 KW which costs Rs 1.8 lakh to install, a sum of Rs 78,000 is reimbursed as subsidy under the scheme. All nationalised banks offer subsidised loans at 7% interest which can be repaid over ten years. The monthly EMI can be broken such that it equals the regular monthly bills. The loan would be completed within 4-5 years. For the next 20 years, the household will get its energy needs met through solar and there would be no power bills,” he said.

Four RWAs in Horamavu and six other associations from other areas in Bengaluru are taking the guidance and support of TERA. Shankar said, “The scheme is fantastic, but citizens of Karnataka have not understood the numerous advantages it offers.”

The government agencies in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have been able to reach the message effectively to the public and they are way ahead in adopting the scheme, he added.