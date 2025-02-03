BJP trolls Karnataka minister Shivaraj Tangadagi over struggle to write Kannada during event

KOPPAL: Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi was trolled severely by the opposition BJP after he struggled to write a Kannada word during his visit to an Anganvadi in Karatagi village in Koppal district.

After Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa was targeted in social media for his lack of Kannada knowledge, it’s the turn of Tangadagi to be at the receiving end. The latter apparently struggled to write the word Shubhavagali -- best of luck -- in Kannada while inaugurating an Anganwadi building at Karatgi near Gangavathi.

BJP posted on X: “On on e side is Madhu Bangarappa who cannot read and write in Kannada, other side is S Tangadagi -- Minister for Kannada and Culture, who is struggling to write a simple word.” It added, “KPSC question paper has printed wrong Kannada Grammar and Kannada Schools are being closed. It appears that the Ruling Congress wants to erase Kannada permanently from Karnataka.”

Many netizens also reacted strongly. Tangadagi is a three-time MLA from Kanakagiri. Hailing from Bagalkot, he migrated to Koppal district and has a degree in BSc.

Though Tangadagi did not err in writing the word, his struggle to write it, considering his ministerial portfolio, created ripples in social media.