Children’s online activities often misunderstood by parents, teachers, shows study

BENGALURU: A recent study by Enfold Proactive Health Trust highlighted an overlooked gap between what children experience online and how well their parents and teachers understand those experiences.

Titled “Pathways for Healthy Digital Engagement: Perspectives of Children and Adult Stakeholders from Karnataka, India”, the study, released on Saturday, reflects on how children’s online activities are often misunderstood by the very people - within family and schools - who should be helping protect them.

The study, which gathered input from over 150 children aged 10 to 16 in Bengaluru, along with their parents and teachers, paints a picture of how children engage online—often in ways that adults don’t fully understand. While digital platforms offer global exposure for learning and entertainment, they also expose children to risks that many adults are not aware of, making children, parents, and teachers take a single perspective differently.

Dr Vinalini Mathrani, the principal investigator of the study, which is available in both Kannada and English, emphasised a key finding - children feel that their concerns about online safety are often overlooked. Despite being at the forefront of online engagement, their voices are not always heard by the adults who are supposed to guide and protect them. This lack of understanding can make it harder to ensure a safe online environment for children, she highlighted.