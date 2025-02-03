Eight-year-old girl gang-raped in Karnataka school; confusion arises over victim's statement

MANDYA: An eight-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped on the premises of a government school on the outskirts of Mandya city. The incident happened on January 31 and came to light only now.

Three persons allegedly lured the girl with a cake and raped her after threatening her with a knife. The incident came to light when the girl’s aunt found her bleeding profusely. The parents have admitted the girl to a hospital.

The Mandya police visited the hospital and tried to get details about the accused. They also visited the school and questioned the teachers and staff.

Mandya SP Mallikarjun Baladandi told TNIE that as the girl’s statements are not clear, the child development project officer is counselling her.

“The child said three boys attacked her. She also mentioned the name of a Class 2 student. But we found that the student did not attend school that day. From her statement, it is not clear whether she was abused by students or adults. We are investigating, but no FIR has been registered yet,” he said.