Karnataka Congress divided over CM tenure as Siddaramaiah camp insists on full-term

BENGALURU: With Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar's camp apparently optimistic that he would become the next chief minister, the ministers in support of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seem to have changed their tact, saying that the latter will remain the CM for five years.

At a rally organised in Channapatna on Sunday to thank voters who ensured victory of Congress candidate CP Yogeshwara in the bypoll, the sympathisers of Shivakumar wished that their leader will become the CM next. Magadi MLA HC Balakrishna, in his welcome speech, remarked that Shivakumar will reign in the top post soon.

Earlier, speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, who has also thrown his hat in the ring, asserted that Siddaramaiah will be CM for a full five-year term.

Replying to Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka's prediction that there will be a change in the CM's post after November 15, Parameshwara quipped that the former might have imbibed skills in astrology. "I don't know when he learned astrology. There is no development as such.

When Siddaramaiah was selected as the Congress Legislative Party(CLP) leader, no time-frame was fixed like he will be the CM for two-and-half years and the high command would think about the next CM afterwards. We feel that Siddaramaiah will be CM for five years, and in the meantime, I am unaware of what the high command has decided," he stated.