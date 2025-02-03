Maharashtra transport minister visits KSRTC; studies operations, welfare initiatives

BENGALURU: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, along with Madhav Kusekar, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), and a team of officers, visited the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Central office, depot and workshop here on Sunday.

Transport minister Ramalinga Reddy, KSRTC Vice Chairman Rizwan Nawab, the Principal Secretary of the Transport Department, the Managing Director of KSRTC and other senior officials held detailed discussions with the delegation.

They gathered information on the operations of premier vehicles in the corporation, labour welfare initiatives, commercial revenue, bus refurbishing and upgradation, HRMS, e-ticketing, KSRTC Arogya, the Rs 1 crore accident insurance scheme, and other initiatives.