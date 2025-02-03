Shivamogga government school campus plagued by security lapses amid funding delays

SHIVAMOGGA: The Government Main Middle School campus on B H Road in Shivamogga, home to several educational institutions, is facing a severe security crisis. Despite being under the district's oversight by School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa, the campus has been waiting for government approval to fund a much-needed repair of the compound wall since 2023.

This has left the campus vulnerable, allowing miscreants to enter easily and carry out illegal activities, including theft, which has alarmed staff from the eight government institutions sharing the premises.

The sprawling campus accommodates a diverse array of schools and colleges—a government English higher primary school, a women's first-grade college, a government Urdu high school, a government Tamil higher primary school, a girls' pre-university college, and a government Tamil high school—with over 2,000 students enrolled, 70% of whom are girls.

The situation worsened when the compound wall near the government Urdu high school collapsed in November 2023 after heavy rains. In addition, a small, easily accessible gate by a statue of M Vishveshwaraya further undermines security, making it simple for unauthorized individuals to enter.