Shivamogga government school campus plagued by security lapses amid funding delays

SHIVAMOGGA: The Government Main Middle School campus on B H Road in Shivamogga, home to several educational institutions, is facing a severe security crisis. Despite being under the district's oversight by School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa, the campus has been waiting for government approval to fund a much-needed repair of the compound wall since 2023.
This has left the campus vulnerable, allowing miscreants to enter easily and carry out illegal activities, including theft, which has alarmed staff from the eight government institutions sharing the premises.
The sprawling campus accommodates a diverse array of schools and colleges—a government English higher primary school, a women's first-grade college, a government Urdu high school, a government Tamil higher primary school, a girls' pre-university college, and a government Tamil high school—with over 2,000 students enrolled, 70% of whom are girls.
The situation worsened when the compound wall near the government Urdu high school collapsed in November 2023 after heavy rains. In addition, a small, easily accessible gate by a statue of M Vishveshwaraya further undermines security, making it simple for unauthorized individuals to enter.
Parents have raised serious concerns about the campus’s safety, pointing out that the damaged compound wall and lack of CCTV surveillance means anyone can access the area—even during school hours. As a stopgap measure, the staff have spent personal funds to hire security personnel to patrol the campus from 9 am to 5 pm.
Earlier, the Shivamogga Smart City Limited (SSCL) had restored parts of the Government Main Middle School damaged by leakage, while preserving the original structures. However, when it comes to building a secure compound, funds remain a major hurdle. A memorandum and proposal for the compound have been submitted to SSCL, city officials, the DDPI and local MLA, yet no additional funds have been allocated to date.
The campus has also suffered several security breaches, including the theft of a school bell, bulbs, and even parts of installed flex boards, along with broken CCTV cameras near the government Urdu school. K Chandrashekhar, SDMC president of Government Main Middle School, revealed that miscreants have repeatedly broken locks—such as the kitchen lock in October 2024, leading to the theft of midday meal utensils worth Rs 15,000—and that despite temporary night patrols by the police, the situation has not improved.
DDPI Manjunath S R confirmed that although the city corporation was informed about the need for a compound wall, no action has yet been taken, and a new proposal will soon be presented to secure the necessary funding.