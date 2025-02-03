Varthur Lake biodiversity park faces opposition as locals halt plantation drive

BENGALURU: The environmental-friendly move to create a biodiversity park in Varthur Lake ran into rough waters on Saturday, just a day after its launch. The government is taking urgent steps to rejuvenate the 445-acre lake with support from NGOs and experts.

In line with the MoU signed between the State and the NGO ‘SayTrees’ three months ago, a total of 10,000 saplings are to be planted along the banks of the Varthur Lake. The project was launched on Friday (Jan 31) by Mahadevapura MLA Manjula Limbavalli with around 1,500 saplings planted on the day.

A top BDA source told TNIE, “When the plantation drive was continued on the second day, a group of locals strongly opposed the planting and asked the workers to stop doing it. The rejuvenation of the lake is a very complex and genuine effort by the BDA to revive this water body.”

The localites state the saplings are unscientific and are not suitable for the lake. The group is alleged to be driven by the vested interests of a few influential individuals here, he added.

A representative of SayTrees said the species to be planted were discussed with environmental expert T V Ramachandra of the Centre for Ecological Sciences at IISc. “Only after he vetted them, we finalised the saplings that would be planted there. The saplings are sponsored by a firm as part of their CSR scheme,” he said.