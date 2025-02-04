Activist Snehamayi files complaint against Siddaramaiah’s family

MYSURU: Activist Snehamayi Krishna filed another complaint with the Lokayukta police in Mysuru, alleging that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s family members were involved in benami land transactions.

Referring to a complaint already registered under case number 11/2024, he submitted several documents on Monday to the Lokayukta along with a copy of the complaint, accusing Siddaramaiah’s relatives of illegally acquiring and transferring land while manipulating government records to conceal their ownership.

Krishna submitted several documents to support his claims, focusing on a one-acre plot in Survey No 113/4 of Alanahalli village.

According to the records, Siddaramaiah’s brother-in-law, BM Mallikarjuna, purchased the land on December 15, 1983. However, despite multiple ownership transfers over the years, the official RTC (Record of Rights, Tenancy, and Crops) still lists the land as agricultural property under Mallikarjuna’s name.

In his complaint, Krishna highlighted that a land conversion order was issued on June 22, 2006, yet the records were allegedly never updated.

He claimed that on October 20, 2010, Mallikarjuna transferred the land to Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi, who later gifted it to their son, Yathindra, on November 11, 2020.

Yathindra is said to have sold the property on March 23, 2011, but the buyer’s details remain undisclosed.

Despite these transactions, the official land records have reportedly not been updated, raising suspicions of deliberate concealment.

Krishna also presented a government gazette notification dated July 11, 1996, which shows that the Mysuru Urban Development Authority had acquired the Alanahalli land. He has questioned how the land, once marked for government acquisition, was later transferred through private deals.

He demanded an investigation into whether undue political influence was used to reverse the acquisition. The complaint also points to inconsistencies in public disclosures regarding the family’s land holdings.

While there has been official acknowledgment of transfer of 3.16-acre land in Kesare village to Parvathi, Krishna argues that the Alanahalli land was never publicly declared.