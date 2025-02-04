Caught in debt trap, four farmers end life in Karnataka

CHIKBALLAPUR/HASSAN/DAVANGERE : Even as the state government is cracking down on microfinance firms and bringing in a law to protect borrowers, four persons, who had taken loans from microfinance companies and banks, died by suicide across Karnataka. These cases were reported from Chikkaballapur, Hassan and Davanagere on Monday.

The case from Hassan, reported on Monday, was due to alleged harassment by microfinance companies. Ravi KD (50), a farmer, was unable to repay loans taken from microfinance firms and a bank, and ended his life by consuming poison.

Ravi, a resident of Kantenahalli in Arkalgud taluk, had reportedly borrowed Rs 9 lakh to cultivate ginger in over three acres. He incurred heavy losses as the crop caught diseases and the price fell from Rs 3,000 per quintal two months ago to Rs 900.

The police said that he had taken loans from different microfinance companies and a bank. He was disturbed by the alleged harassment from microfinance firms, the police said.

In Chikkaballapur, two persons who had availed loans from financiers died by suicide. According to a complaint registered by Gudibande police, Girish had purchased a tractor after taking loans. After he defaulted on repayments, the vehicle was seized.

His wife Pravalika, a resident of Beejiganahalli, stated that Girish was unable to repay the loans taken from private finance companies and resorted to suicide.

In both plaints, no mention of harassment?

In another case, Narasimhaiah of Gauribidanur died by suicide in his farm as he was unable to repay the loan he had taken from private financiers. His wife Prabhavathy stated in her complaint that her husband had availed the loan from private financiers and was unable to repay it.

According to a senior police officer, in both the complaints, there was no mention of harassment from private financiers. However, a detailed investigation has been taken up, he added.

In Davanagere, a farmer from Deeturu village of Harihar taluk, died by suicide on Monday.

LK Suresh (42) had taken a loan of Rs 21 lakh from a bank and was unable to repay it. Based on a complaint filed by his wife LS Kalpana, Harihar Rural police registered a case and are investigating.