Commission orders MG Motors to compensate for defective EV battery

SHIVAMOGGA: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed MG Motors India Pvt Ltd, Haryana, and Cauvery Motors, Shivamogga, to replace a defective electric car battery at their own cost and compensate a consumer after finding them guilty of deficiency in service.
The case was filed by Satvik bin Nageshwar Rao, who purchased an electric car from Cauvery Motors in 2023 for Rs 10,35,497. In addition to that, he paid Rs 8,700 for a three-year e-shield maintenance plan. However, within 15 days of purchase, he noticed the car’s battery draining rapidly. Upon informing Cauvery Motors, the dealership replaced the battery.
Despite this, the problem recurred after about six months. Rao lodged multiple complaints, but the issue remained unresolved, which led him to file a case before the Consumer Commission, alleging deficiency in service and seeking compensation.
After reviewing the details of the case and the documents submitted by the complainant, the commission issued a notice to the respondents, allowing them to file objections. MG Motors India Pvt Ltd and Cauvery Motors argued that the battery issue was not a manufacturing defect but rather the result of the complainant not operating the vehicle as per the user manual.
The respondents also pointed out that the car had been driven for more than 10,000 km, contending that it was not eligible for replacement. They further stated that there was no deficiency in service on their part and requested that the complaint be dismissed.
Upon examining the evidence, including the documents and arguments presented by both parties, the commission determined that the battery was indeed defective and that the respondents had failed to provide adequate repairs despite multiple opportunities. The commission found this to be a case of service deficiency and ruled partially in favour of the complainant.
It ordered MG Motors India Pvt Ltd and Cauvery Motors to replace the faulty battery with a defect-free one at their own cost within 45 days from the date of the order. Additionally, the commission directed them to compensate the complainant with Rs 25,000 for mental distress and Rs 10,000 toward litigation expenses.
A commission panel comprising its president T Shivanna and members Savita B Pattanashetty and B D Yogananda Bhandya delivered the judgment recently.