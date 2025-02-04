Commission orders MG Motors to compensate for defective EV battery

SHIVAMOGGA: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed MG Motors India Pvt Ltd, Haryana, and Cauvery Motors, Shivamogga, to replace a defective electric car battery at their own cost and compensate a consumer after finding them guilty of deficiency in service.

The case was filed by Satvik bin Nageshwar Rao, who purchased an electric car from Cauvery Motors in 2023 for Rs 10,35,497. In addition to that, he paid Rs 8,700 for a three-year e-shield maintenance plan. However, within 15 days of purchase, he noticed the car’s battery draining rapidly. Upon informing Cauvery Motors, the dealership replaced the battery.

Despite this, the problem recurred after about six months. Rao lodged multiple complaints, but the issue remained unresolved, which led him to file a case before the Consumer Commission, alleging deficiency in service and seeking compensation.

After reviewing the details of the case and the documents submitted by the complainant, the commission issued a notice to the respondents, allowing them to file objections. MG Motors India Pvt Ltd and Cauvery Motors argued that the battery issue was not a manufacturing defect but rather the result of the complainant not operating the vehicle as per the user manual.