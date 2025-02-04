Confident of retaining BJP state president post: Vijayendra

SHIVAMOGGA: BJP state president BY Vijayendra on Monday said elections for the state party president’s post would be held in next 8-10 days, and his is confident of continuing in the post.

Talking to the media here on Monday, Vijayendra said internal democracy is well-placed in the BJP and the elections would put an end to all debate on this matter.

“It is only in the BJP that internal elections are held, and elections for all the levels like mandal, district, state and national level, are held as per directions of the party’s central leaders,” he said.

He added that for the past one year, the party’s senior leaders, along with workers, have put up a fight against the “corrupt Congress government”. “The senior leaders, MLAs’, party workers, and people of the state, are aware of how I have worked and performed. I have full confidence that I will continue as state president,” he reiterated.