Glitch in Kaveri 2.0, property registration hit in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Registration of properties across Karnataka was hit on Saturday (Feb 1) and Monday (Feb 3) as the server of the website which facilitates the process was down, multiple sources told TNIE.

A senior official said, “Registration of properties is done only online in the State. The server was down for the Kaveri 2.0 portal, impacting registration at 256 sub-registrar offices. Those who wanted to upload documents during the weekend for registration could not do so.” Paper registration of properties is not allowed, he added.

Another official said, “Engineers were working until late Monday night to rectify the issue. It is not clear if they would be able to set it right.” Ajith Anand, who tried to register his property, put up this post on X: “Saturday - no registrations happened.

Today also server is down. Never seen this long down time for Sub Registrar Office servers.” Glitches have plagued Kaveri 2.0 software multiple times throughout last year, and it was often attributed to teething problems.