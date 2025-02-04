HDK making false charges on KIOCL, HMT cases: Minister Khandre

BENGALURU: Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar B Khandre on Monday accused Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy of misleading people and trying to cover up the mistakes of Kudremukh Iron Ore Corporation Limited (KIOCL).

He told the media that Kumaraswamy is making false allegations against the state government. The state is not against development, but is also keen on protecting forests. He said the central empowered committee has also taken note of damage done to forests by KIOCL. “Irreparable damage has been done to forests by KIOCL. The company owes the state forest department over Rs 1,400 crore, apart from environmental damage cost and 1334.33ha of forest land,” Khandre said. He also pointed out that KIOCL had illegally increased the height of Lakhya dam and submerged large portions of forest land.

Khandre also questioned Kumaraswamy as to why no action was taken when he was Karnataka chief minister to correct the mistakes done by the company. He accused Kumaraswamy of not talking about compensation due from KIOCL to the state government, and the land parcels to be returned. “KIOCL has violated the rules and not obtained proper permissions for using forest land for non-forest purposes,” he said.