Ministers from six states to discuss UGC draft rules

BENGALURU: Ministers from six states will participate in the National-level Conference of Higher Education Ministers, being organised by the Government of Karnataka, on Wednesday.

The central issue will be the UGC draft regulations, which, according to the ministers, undermine the autonomy of states in managing their higher education systems.

These regulations propose central oversight in the appointment of vice-chancellors and other key governance issues related to higher education institutions, a matter that has raised concern among state leaders.

The event will see the participation of ministers from Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. A minister from New Delhi was also expected, but the leader will not be coming owing to the upcoming elections there.

Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar criticised the UGC’s attempts to reduce state control in higher education, arguing that it infringes on the constitutional rights and responsibilities of state governments.

“Higher education has always been a state subject, and any central intervention that weakens the role of state governments in managing educational affairs is a direct violation of our federal system,” he said.

Dr Sudhakar also pointed out that regional parties in some states, which are aligned with the NDA (National Democratic Alliance), have already expressed dissatisfaction with the UGC regulations. Many parties like JDU, have voiced their concerns, though they are constrained in their ability to oppose the central government directly due to political alliances.

As part of the conference, the ministers plan to adopt a series of resolutions that will be forwarded to the Union government and the UGC, urging them to reconsider the proposed changes, Dr Sudhakar said, adding that if the UGC does not review the changes, the ministers would discuss the next course of action.