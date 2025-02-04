New industrial policy to be released at Global Investors’ Meet in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: DCM DK Shivakumar on Monday said investors from 18 countries will participate at the Global Investors’ Meet - Invest Karnataka 2025, in Bengaluru.

After a meeting with ministers and officials to review preparations for the event, he said it is expected to attract investment proposals worth Rs 10 lakh crore. GIM will be held for three days from February 12, after the formal inauguration on February 11 evening.

He said 2,000 investors have already registered and over 60 industry experts will speak at the meet. Of the 18 countries, nine will have separate pavilions. The government will explain various investment opportunities and industry-friendly policies to the investors, he said.

He said Industries Minister MB Patil has been working for GIM since many months and led delegations to the US, Europe, South Korea, Japan, and many other countries, took part in road shows, and held several meetings with investors.

Patil said the meet is themed ‘Reimagining Growth’, and will focus on four key pillars - Tech-driven, Green, Inclusive, and Resilient growth. Drawing inspiration from the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, the event will see the unveiling of new policies and initiatives, with a strong focus on ensuring that three-fourths of the proposed investments are implemented on the ground.

As a key highlight, the New Industrial Policy (2025-30), with a strong emphasis on export promotion, will be launched during the event. The policy will offer enhanced incentives for industries in backward and most-backward regions, as per the Dr DM Nanjundappa Committee report.