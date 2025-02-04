Post thruster valve failure, ISRO looks at operating NVS-02 sans orbit-raising

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is working on a “plan B” after discovering that the thrusters of the navigation satellite NVS-02 were non-functional due to their valves failing to open to allow the oxidizer to fire the thrusters to enable the satellite to raise to the desired orbit.

As the thrusters failed to function, the NVS-02 is currently in an elliptical orbit in which the launcher GSLV-F15 launched it on January 29. As all other satellite systems are healthy, alternate strategies for utilising the satellite for navigation in an elliptical orbit are being worked out.

“The errors have been found and work on reviving it using manual commands is ongoing. It cannot be called a ‘failure’, but it is a setback,” said an ISRO scientist.

The space scientists have admitted that this is the first time that such a setback occurred so soon after launch. “Usually shortage of fuel or errors in the thrusters happen after a particular age of the satellite is passed. This is the first time that it has happened in just 3-4 days of the launch. The reasons for the error are now being ascertained as multiple trials by several committees were conducted before the final clearance and launch,” the scientist said.