Silent march of Kodava community garners momentum

MADIKERI: Following the recent ban on Kodava traditional attire at Kattemadu Mrityunjaya Temple in Karnataka, members of the Kodava community began a silent rally seeking the protection of their culture, rituals, attire and traditions.

The rally began on February 2 from Kutta and reached Bittangala on Tuesday evening. The march will end at Madikeri on February 7 with nearly 50,000 members expected to participate as over 15,000 participants walk the route every day.

Thousands dressed in traditional Kuppya Chale and Kodava sarees have been marching for their rights, garnering support from all Kodava organisations. The Muslim community in the region has also extended their support to the rally, welcoming and wishing success upon the participants at Hudikeri.

The organisers of the rally have also taken additional efforts to ensure no waste is left behind by the participants. A pick up vehicle accompanied the march and the waste generated during the extension of food and other facilities has been disposed of scientifically. A few participants also carried out cleanliness drives whilst taking part in the cultural walk.

The participants were welcomed with flowers and light as they entered each hobli and village limits. Food is being served to the participants every day even as the confluence will end in a grand manner in Madikeri on Friday.