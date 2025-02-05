Appointment of information commissioners subject to outcome of plea, says Karnataka HC

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday said the appointment of state chief information commissioner and information commissioners by the state government will be subject to the final outcome of the petition challenging their appointments.

Referring to the oath taken by these officers on Tuesday evening, the court said the state and all the appointees are put on notice that merely because they were sworn in today, it should not preclude the court from considering the interim prayer made by the petitioner and the court may issue appropriate orders.

Justice R Devdas passed the order after hearing the petition filed by K Mallikarjuna Raju from Bengaluru, questioning the notification dated January 30, 2025 by the state government appointing former IPS officer Ashit Mohan Prasad as the state chief information commissioner and Raman K, Dr Harish Kumar, Rudranna Harthikote, Narayan G Channal, Rajashekara S, Badruddin K and former IAS officer Dr Mamatha BR as state information commissioners. The court issued notice to all the appointees while adjourning further hearing to February 10.