CM Siddaramaiah to hold series of pre-budget meetings

BENGALURU: Ahead of the budget session, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will hold a series of pre-budget meetings with ministers and officials from various departments for five days, starting Thursday.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Siddaramaiah will be holding meetings with ministers and senior officers from 13 departments on Thursday, followed by multiple meetings on Friday, Saturday, Monday, and next Thursday.

The pre-budget meetings will be held at the Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) office building on Race Course Road here. During the 30-minute meetings, the CM and officials from the Finance Department will look into the department’s budget proposals.

Siddaramaiah, who will be presenting his record 16th budget, faces the challenge of giving impetus to the development works, while also continuing the five guarantee schemes. The opposition BJP and JDS have accused the government of neglecting development. Many Congress legislators had also expressed displeasure over not getting adequate funds for development works in their Assembly constituencies.

Home Minister G Parameshwara had recently stated that after the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, Rs 10 crore each was released for works in the Assembly constituencies. The budget session of the Legislature is likely to start in the first week of March.