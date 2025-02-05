Congress MPs meet FM, highlight lack of grants for Karnataka in Budget

BELAGAVI: Several Congress parliamentarians from Karnataka met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Tuesday, and submitted a memorandum regarding various issues, which included the rising cut in NABARD funding to the state, problems faced by LIC representatives, and the need for special grants for Karnataka.

During the meeting, the MPs highlighted that the Union Budget presented by the Centre did not allocate any special grants or benefits for Karnataka.

They also raised concerns about the reduction in NABARD refinancing for the state and the demands of LIC representatives.

Additionally, they urged the FM to take special measures for establishing AIIMS in Raichur to improve healthcare facilities in the region.

The MPs delegation comprised Priyanka Jarkiholi, G Kumar Naik, Rajashekar Hitnal, Sagar Khandre, Shreyas Patel, Sunil Bose, and Dr Prabha Mallikarjun.