Five including three children killed as KSRTC bus collides with bike in Yadgir district

RAICHUR: Five including three children were killed in a road accident near Tinthani in Shorapur taluk of Yadgir district on Wednesday. All five died on the spot when the bike they were moving on rammed into a

government KSRTC bus.

The deceased have been identified as Anjaneya (35), Gangamma (28), Hanamantha (1.5 years), Pavitra (5) and Rayappa (3) of Mettamaradidoddy village in Lingasugur taluk of Raichur district. Pavitra and Rayappa were children of Anjaneya's brother.

According to sources, the accident occurred when the family was travelling from Halisagar in Shahapur Taluk to Gudagunti.

A case has been registered at the Shorapur police station.