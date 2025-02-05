GIM: Round table on Kwin-City to sign up with universities

BENGALURU: Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil said an exclusive round table session on the Karnataka government’s ambitious KWIN-City project will be held during the Global Investors’ Meet (GIM) Invest Karnataka 2025.
The session, featuring participation from renowned Indian and international universities, as well as leading institutions, aims to foster collaboration in education, research and innovation, Patil said on Tuesday.
Scheduled for February 13, the session is expected to witness the signing of MoUs with five or six foreign universities and six to eight Indian universities, Patil said.
Highlighting the significance of this initiative, Patil noted that under UGC norms, the world’s top 500 universities are permitted to establish campuses in India, and Karnataka will actively leverage this opportunity.
The upcoming GIM will not focus solely on industrial investments but also prioritise research, skill development and ancillary sectors aimed at creating a highly skilled workforce, he said. KWIN-City represents a futuristic urban development model aligned with global standards in entrepreneurship, skills and innovation, he added.
Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar, Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil and senior officials will participate in the one-and-half-hour round table session.
The KWIN-City project will be developed on approximately 5,000 acres between Doddaballapur and Dabaspet, and aims to establish a hub for education, healthcare, research and innovation, bringing together world-class institutions and industries to drive Karnataka’s growth in these sectors, Patil said.
FARMERS SAY GIM LEADS TO CORPORATE LAND GRAB
Farmer leaders announced a massive ‘Vidhana Soudha Chalo’, beginning February 10, at Freedom Park in Bengaluru. Karnataka Pranta Raitha Sangha (KPRS) state secretary HR Naveen Kumar said thousands of farmers and agricultural labourers, under the banner of KPRS, will participate in the stir, demanding land rights and opposing forced land acquisitions.
“This aims to resist the state’s move to implement anti-farmer agricultural laws and land acquisition policies. We also oppose the Global Investors’ Meet, which facilitates corporate land grab, endangering farmers’ livelihood,” he said. District president Chikkannegowda demanded the repeal of anti-farmer state agricultural, revenue, and land acquisition laws and the protection of bagair hukum farmers, forest dwellers, and agricultural labourers’ land rights.