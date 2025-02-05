GIM: Round table on Kwin-City to sign up with universities

BENGALURU: Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil said an exclusive round table session on the Karnataka government’s ambitious KWIN-City project will be held during the Global Investors’ Meet (GIM) Invest Karnataka 2025.

The session, featuring participation from renowned Indian and international universities, as well as leading institutions, aims to foster collaboration in education, research and innovation, Patil said on Tuesday.

Scheduled for February 13, the session is expected to witness the signing of MoUs with five or six foreign universities and six to eight Indian universities, Patil said.

Highlighting the significance of this initiative, Patil noted that under UGC norms, the world’s top 500 universities are permitted to establish campuses in India, and Karnataka will actively leverage this opportunity.

The upcoming GIM will not focus solely on industrial investments but also prioritise research, skill development and ancillary sectors aimed at creating a highly skilled workforce, he said. KWIN-City represents a futuristic urban development model aligned with global standards in entrepreneurship, skills and innovation, he added.