Our fight against BYV to make BJP as pure as Ganga, says former Minister Yatnal

SEDAM (KALABURAGI): Former minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal commented here on Tuesday that his intention behind taking on state BJP president BY Vijayendra is to make the party as pure as Ganga.

Yatnal, who was participating in the Bharatiya Samskruti Utsava here, said those who were responsible for the defeat of BJP candidates in Lok Sabha elections have been given the post of presidents of different districts.

“Let the dynasty end in BJP and those with corruption and anti-Hindutva background be kept out of power. Our struggle has started for the good of the party and the country,” he said.

Yatnal said he started a sugar factory for the development of the area. But some people who could not tolerate it, put up hurdles through the Karnataka Pollution Control Board.

The court has ordered its restitution and it will be started soon, he added. He said 370 villages of Kalaburagi district will come under the jurisdiction of Chincholi factory which he runs. Yatnal said he will provide insurance to school students, like he has done in Vijayapura.