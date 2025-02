BENGALURU: A 37-year-old interstate thief who had gifted a Rs 3 crore, palatial house to his bar dancer girlfriend has been arrested by the city police for committing a theft at a house in Maruthinagar in Madiwala police limits. He had also gifted a Rs 22 lakh aquarium to a well-known Bollywood actress.

A state-level kickboxer and a black belt in karate, Panchakshari Sangayya Swami, who hails from Solapur in Maharashtra, was arrested on January 20 and was taken into police custody to recover the stolen valuables. He had committed the theft on January 9.

During interrogation, the police officers were stunned to know of his glorified criminal past. He has more than 150 cases of robbery and theft across Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka.

In 2012, the Navi Mumbai crime branch sleuths had arrested him. Again in 2016, he was arrested by the Gujarat police in a robbery case and had been sentenced to six years imprisonment and was lodged in Sabarmati Central Prison. Since he was infamous in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana, he had shifted his base to Bengaluru.

Swami’s first crime was stealing a laptop way back in 2003 when he was still 15 years old. By 2009, he had turned professional. When he was 24 years old, he came in contact with the Bollywood actress. He would spend up to Rs 15 lakh per visit on the actress. He had gifted her the expensive aquarium during one of her birthday celebrations.