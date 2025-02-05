Triveni Sangam may become next big stop after Maha Kumbh

BENGALURU: Presently all roads are leading to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh Mela till February 26, and soon this may be the case for the Triveni Sangam in Karnataka, popularly known as the Kumbh of the South.

Karnataka government agencies are pulling out all the stops to make the Triveni Sangam in T Narsipura in Mysuru a major pilgrimage hotspot on the lines of the Kumbh Mela being held in Uttar Pradesh.

The Mysuru district administration and the state tourism department are working in tandem on creating a project proposal to be placed before the state government.

“The sangam (congregation) of the three rivers -- Cauvery, Kapila and the mythical Sphatika -- at T Narsipura is as holy as the sangam in the north. It is also visited by scores of devotees for all religious purposes. While annual holy dips are held, a mega Kumbh takes place here too once every four years. This time it is going to be held in 2025, and we are working to make it a mega event on the lines of Prayagraj,” a senior tourism department official told The New Indian Express.

While the DC and the ground teams are working on the basic facilities, the tourism department is working to make it a tourist and religious congregation.