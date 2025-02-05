Triveni Sangam may become next big stop after Maha Kumbh

BENGALURU: Presently all roads are leading to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh Mela till February 26, and soon this may be the case for the Triveni Sangam in Karnataka, popularly known as the Kumbh of the South.
Karnataka government agencies are pulling out all the stops to make the Triveni Sangam in T Narsipura in Mysuru a major pilgrimage hotspot on the lines of the Kumbh Mela being held in Uttar Pradesh.
The Mysuru district administration and the state tourism department are working in tandem on creating a project proposal to be placed before the state government.
“The sangam (congregation) of the three rivers -- Cauvery, Kapila and the mythical Sphatika -- at T Narsipura is as holy as the sangam in the north. It is also visited by scores of devotees for all religious purposes. While annual holy dips are held, a mega Kumbh takes place here too once every four years. This time it is going to be held in 2025, and we are working to make it a mega event on the lines of Prayagraj,” a senior tourism department official told The New Indian Express.
While the DC and the ground teams are working on the basic facilities, the tourism department is working to make it a tourist and religious congregation.
“A plan is being chalked so that soon after the Kumbh Mela, held once in four and 12 years in Prayagraj, the focus of devotees and tourists shifts to Karnataka. We are also working on making a religious circuit where tourists will be taken to the Sangam in the south and then to the one in the north, followed by Ayodhya, Kashi and other places,” the official added.
The temple town wears a religious fervour during the festival when people from Karnataka and from neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh and from other parts of the country visit the place to take a dip. Grand religious processions are held during the festival where heads of mutts and religious institutions offer prayers.
The last Kumbh was held in 2019. It was not held in 2022 because of the pandemic. However, devotees visited the place post pandemic to offer prayers.