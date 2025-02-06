BJP power struggle escalates as Vijayendra’s future as Karnataka president uncertain

BENGALURU: The Karnataka BJP is caught in the throes of an intense power struggle, with one question looming large: Will BY Vijayendra continue as state party president, or will the high command ease him out? Factions within the party are waging an open war, which could finally reshape the state unit.

Amid speculation and internal dissent, the Central BJP leadership remains the ultimate arbiter of Vijayendra’s fate. His supporters argue that he played a crucial role in the recent parliamentary elections, dismissing calls for his removal as baseless. However, critics cite BJP’s loss in three recent assembly bypolls as a glaring failure of his leadership.

But Vijayendra’s loyalists point out that only one of the seats originally belonged to the BJP, the others were held by the Congress and JDS, suggesting the defeats should not be pinned solely on him. Now, rebel leaders Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Ramesh Jarkiholi have taken their grievances to the power corridors of Delhi.

Meanwhile, Vijayendra’s camp remains defiant, believing the BJP high command will back him despite the growing revolt.

However, the national leadership is currently preoccupied with the Delhi elections and any decision regarding Karnataka will be deferred till a new government is in place in Delhi.

Back home, BJP heavyweights are closing ranks. Former MLA MP Renukacharya came out in defence of Vijayendra and his father, former CM BS Yediyurappa. Launching a scathing attack on Yatnal, Renukacharya accused him of political opportunism and questioned his financial dealings. “Yatnal, who once worked as a bus conductor and tipper driver, now controls thousands of crores.