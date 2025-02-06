Hotel rates soar as Bengaluru gears up for Aero India, Global Investors Meet

BENGALURU: All hotels in Bengaluru extending up to Devanahalli and even Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh and surrounding areas are booked for the two prime events Bengaluru is hosting in the coming week - the biennial Aero India organised by the Defence ministry, and Global Investors Meet by the State government.

Making the most of the opportunity, hotels have not just hiked the rack rates but are also charging 15 per cent more than the usual rates this season. Due to lack of availability of rooms and high rates, many investors and stakeholders are looking at travelling Bengaluru-Chennai as an economically viable option.

Citing an example, a member of the Hoteliers’ Association, not wanting to be named, said the rate of a star hotel in Bengaluru is now priced at Rs 15,000, with a 10-15 per cent rise in cost over this. This is said to be cheaper than a Bengaluru-Chennai flight ticket rate. Members of the association admitted it is not good, but no one wants to lose out on a business opportunity.

“The rates have been hiked not just in Bengaluru, but even beyond Devenahalli and in neighbouring districts and states. Not just five- or four-star hotels, even three-star rates are high,” the member said. Veerendra Kamat, secretary, Bengaluru Hotels and Restaurants Association, said demand for hotels has increased in Bengaluru and city outskirts, including Chikkaballapur, and even in Andhra Pradesh.