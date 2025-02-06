Karnataka nurse uses Fevikwik instead of stitches for boy's deep cheek cut; suspended

HAVERI: A nurse applied Fevikwik glue instead of stitches to treat a boy’s deep cheek cut. The incident took place at Adoor Primary Health Center in Hanagal taluk, Haveri district. The incident was reported on January 31.
The injured boy, identified as seven-year-old Gurukishan sustained a deep cut on his cheek while playing.
As the wound was deep and bleeding heavily, his family rushed him to Adoor Primary Health Center for treatment. However, instead of stitching the wound, the nurse applied Fevikwik adhesive to close it.
When questioned about this unusual treatment, the nurse defended her action, saying that stitches would leave a scar on the child's face. "That’s why I applied Fevikwik only on the surface of the skin," she explained.
She further claimed that she treated the boy to the best of her ability. “If they had objected to using Fevikwik, I would have referred them to another hospital,” she added.
The boy’s parents recorded a video of the incident on their mobile phone and filed a complaint with the Adoor Primary Health Center’s Health Protection Committee.
Taking note of the complaint, District Health Officer (DHO) Rajesh Suragihalli has assured action and Suspended the nurse.
The officer has ordered the transfer of the case to Guttal Health Center in Haveri Taluk for further investigation and necessary measures.
On Tuesday the family members and relatives of the suspended nurse visited the hospital and demanded to cancel the suspension. "No harm has been caused to the kid and suspension should be revoked," said a relative of the nurse.
The doctors have said that the boy's condition is normal and there is no contamination as of now on the skin where the adhesive was applied.