Karnataka nurse uses Fevikwik instead of stitches for boy's deep cheek cut; suspended

HAVERI: A nurse applied Fevikwik glue instead of stitches to treat a boy’s deep cheek cut. The incident took place at Adoor Primary Health Center in Hanagal taluk, Haveri district. The incident was reported on January 31.

The injured boy, identified as seven-year-old Gurukishan sustained a deep cut on his cheek while playing.

As the wound was deep and bleeding heavily, his family rushed him to Adoor Primary Health Center for treatment. However, instead of stitching the wound, the nurse applied Fevikwik adhesive to close it.

When questioned about this unusual treatment, the nurse defended her action, saying that stitches would leave a scar on the child's face. "That’s why I applied Fevikwik only on the surface of the skin," she explained.

She further claimed that she treated the boy to the best of her ability. “If they had objected to using Fevikwik, I would have referred them to another hospital,” she added.