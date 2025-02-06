Kaveri 2.0 portal back to normal after cyber attack disrupts services

BENGALURU: In a relief to people struggling to register their properties or get Encumbrance Certificates (EC) since the beginning of February, the Kaveri 2.0 portal to facilitate the online process has begun normal operations from Wednesday, said the Inspector General of Registration and Commissioner of Stamps.

An official release from the IGPR said, “The Kaveri 2.0 application, which was affected by a Digital Denial of Services attack for the last week, has now been fully restored and is operating normally. The attack had impacted the registrations and EC/Certified Copy (of documents) services, which had further reduced the revenue collection.”

To mitigate future risks, a range of enhanced security measures have been implemented and the e-Governance department is continuously monitoring the application to safeguard it, the release said.

On February 1, when the application faced a major hit, the number of registrations dropped to 556, while the number of ECs signed was 1,649 and the number of CCs issued was 405, with revenue collection of Rs 15,18,72,565.45, it said.

On February 3, when interim measures were taken, the numbers slightly improved with registrations reaching 5,243, EC count standing at 3,525, and 652 CCs issued with revenue collection of Rs 52,244,289.78.

“On February 4, the application was down, and after detailed analysis, measures were put in place to restore the application. Application performance improved over the course of the day. The number of registrations stood at 1,657, EC 7,327, and the CCs issued were 977 with revenue collection of Rs 17,138,659.75.”

The registration activity has returned to normal levels presently. Up to 4 pm on Wednesday (February 5), the total registrations were 7,225, the ECs issued were 3,903, and CCs were 753. The total revenue collection was Rs 62,59,69,340, the release said.

“For context, the average figures for December 2024 were 7,721 registrations and a revenue collection of Rs 62,93,54,917. These numbers clearly indicate that registration activity has returned to normal levels,” the commissioner said.