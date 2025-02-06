Kodagu police to deploy additional force in Madikeri

MADIKERI: Anticipating the arrival of thousands of Kodavas in Madikeri on Friday, the Kodagu police have made precautionary arrangements to prevent any untoward incidents.

As thousands from the Kodava community reach the district headquarters on Friday morning, police teams from outside the district will be deployed across the city.

As confirmed by SP K Ramarajan in a press statement, over 25,000 people from the Kodava and Kodava-speaking community are likely to reach the city on Friday following the ‘Kodavame Balo’ Cultural Silent March.

Alongside the SP and ASP, six DySPs, 18 Police Inspectors, 35 PSIs, 55 Assistant PSIs, and 430 Police Head Constables will be deployed across the city. Further, five platoons, including a team of 100 KSRP and 70 police from DAR, will be deployed as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, the sale of alcohol was banned in the city on Monday. Further, designated parking areas have been marked to ensure proper parking facilities for the thousands of participants arriving for the march. The police have requested volunteers from the community to ensure that there are no roadblocks during the silent march.

The Kodava community’s silent march reached Mekeri on Thursday and will continue from here towards Madikeri on Friday. The 80-kilometre silent march from Kutta will end at 'Naad Mandh' in the General Thimayya Grounds in the city, even as a memorandum demanding the protection of Kodava culture, rituals, traditions, and attire will be submitted to the district administration.