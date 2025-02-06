Krantiveera Brigade aims to end caste division, says former Karnataka Dy CM Eshwarappa

BASAVANA BAGEWADI : Former DCM and convenor of the Krantiveera Brigade K S Eshwarappa said the brigade’s mission is to safeguard Hindutva, develop mutt for saints and seers and prevent the Hindu community from being divided on the basis of caste.

Eshwarappa made the remarks after launching the Krantiveer Brigade at Basavana Bagewadi in Vijayapura district, where 1,008 saints and seers were honoured through a ceremonial ‘Pada Puja’. He emphasised that the brigade was inspired by the teachings of Jagajyoti Basavanna, a 12th-century social reformer who advocated for equality among all communities, including Dalits and the backward classes.

Eshwarappa clarified that the brigade has no political agenda, but is focused on protecting cows and Hindu dharma through collective efforts.

He urged people to adopt a mindset of sacrificing for the nation and religion, calling for a pledge to live as caste-neutral individuals and protect the country’s cultural and religious heritage.

Eshwarappa expressed concern over increasing atrocities against Hindu women and the illegal slaughter of pregnant cows. He noted that despite 75 years of independence, such practices remain unchecked.

Adrushya Kadasiddeshwar Swami of Kanneri Mutt warned that if the Hindu population falls below 50%, the Constitution and democratic system of the country will not survive. He noted that Hindus are already a minority in 350 districts and cited examples of Bangladesh and Afghanistan, where non-Hindu religions dominate.

Siddharamananda Swami of Tinthini Mutt said the Krantiveera Brigade is not affiliated with any political party but is a movement of saints and seers.