Scientists identify new fungal disease in ginger crops across Kodagu

MADIKERI: Ginger cultivation has picked up pace across Kodagu, especially in the northern part of the district, for its profitable returns. However, the Indian Institute of Spice Research (ICAR) has detected a new fungal disease affecting ginger crops across the district and has issued a set of guidelines to control the spread of this disease.
As confirmed by the ICAR officials, the Kozhikode ICAR research centre has identified a new fungal disease that had severely affected ginger crops across the district in 2024. As confirmed by the ICAR scientists, the fungal pathogen Pyricularia spp has become a new threat to the ginger crops. The scientists confirmed that while Pyricularia is well known to cause blast disease in monocot plants including paddy, it is the first time that these pathogens are affecting the cash crop of ginger.
“The disease appears as yellowing of the ginger plant leaves, accompanied by black /dark olive green spots in the early stages. Once the infection takes hold, it spreads rapidly and can cover the entire field within hours, leading to severe crop loss and plant death,” confirmed the Head Scientist of the ICAR at Appangala in the district.
He explained, “The problem lies in the premature yellowing and drying of the leaves, which affects the proper formation of ginger rhizomes. As a result, farmers in Kodagu have experienced losses up to 30% in rhizome weight,” he added.
According to the researchers, the spread of the disease is largely driven by the specific climatic conditions prevailing in Kodagu. During August and September last year, the region experienced dew fall in the mornings, which is said to have provided the ideal environment for the fungal pathogen to thrive and spread. This has led to the rapid spread of the disease throughout ginger fields in some parts of the district.
To manage the disease, scientists recommend the use of fungicides such as Propiconazole or a combination of Carbendazim and Mancozeb in proper ratio.
These fungicides can be used to treat seed rhizomes for 30 minutes. The scientists also urge the farmers to act immediately with fungicide application if symptoms of the disease are observed. Farmers whose crops have been affected by this disease are advised to temporarily refrain from cultivating ginger in the affected areas. The research team is conducting further studies to better understand the pathogen’s behaviour and its environmental triggers.