Scientists identify new fungal disease in ginger crops across Kodagu

MADIKERI: Ginger cultivation has picked up pace across Kodagu, especially in the northern part of the district, for its profitable returns. However, the Indian Institute of Spice Research (ICAR) has detected a new fungal disease affecting ginger crops across the district and has issued a set of guidelines to control the spread of this disease.

As confirmed by the ICAR officials, the Kozhikode ICAR research centre has identified a new fungal disease that had severely affected ginger crops across the district in 2024. As confirmed by the ICAR scientists, the fungal pathogen Pyricularia spp has become a new threat to the ginger crops. The scientists confirmed that while Pyricularia is well known to cause blast disease in monocot plants including paddy, it is the first time that these pathogens are affecting the cash crop of ginger.

“The disease appears as yellowing of the ginger plant leaves, accompanied by black /dark olive green spots in the early stages. Once the infection takes hold, it spreads rapidly and can cover the entire field within hours, leading to severe crop loss and plant death,” confirmed the Head Scientist of the ICAR at Appangala in the district.

He explained, “The problem lies in the premature yellowing and drying of the leaves, which affects the proper formation of ginger rhizomes. As a result, farmers in Kodagu have experienced losses up to 30% in rhizome weight,” he added.