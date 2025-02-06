Surya Kiran aerobatic team to dazzle Bengaluru skies from February 10

BENGALURU: Bengaluru is all set to witness a breath taking spectacle in the skies as the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) will perform an extraordinary air show with spectacular formations, promising to leave spectators in awe from February 10 to 14.

The SKAT, better known as the ‘Ambassadors of the IAF’, is renowned for its precision, skill, and teamwork. This elite team, flying the striking red-and-white Hawk Mk-132 jets, will showcase a series of jaw-dropping manoeuvres.

SKAT was established in 1996. The team holds the coveted title of being the only nine-aircraft aerobatic team in Asia, and is one of the elite few aerobatic teams in the world. This exceptional team has performed over 700 displays across India, while also representing the professionalism of the IAF at international air shows in China, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Thailand, Singapore, and the UAE, the release added.

Surya Kiran team comprises nine Hawk Mk 132 aircraft license manufactured in India flying in extremely close proximity at a distance of less than 5m. There are 14 pilots in the team. The team leader is Group Captain Ajay Dasarathi, a Su-30 MKI pilot. The Deputy Leader is Group Captain Sidhesh Kartik.

The other pilots are Squadron Leader Jasdeep Singh, Squadron Leader Himkhush Chandel, Squadron Leader Ankit Vashisth, Squadron Leader Vishnu, Squadron Leader Diwakar Sharma, Squadron Leader Gaurav Patel, Squadron Leader Edward Prince, Squadron Leader Lalit Verma, Wing Commander Rajesh Kajla, Wing Commander Arjun Patel who is a native of Bengaluru, Wing Commander Kuldeep Hooda and Wing Commander Allen George.