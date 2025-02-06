Yatnal suggested my name, not me: Former ministerSriramulu

KOLAR: Former minister B Sriramulu on Wednesday stressed that there is no demand from his side to the BJP top brass to make him the party state president as his “younger brother” BY Vijayendra is in the post.

“It was MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal who suggested my name for the state president’s post, as he has seen how I worked for the party’s growth in various elections and my rapport with the people,” the BJP leader said at a press conference here.

To a query, he said former CM BS Yediyurappa is a tall leader in the party, whom he considers as a father figure. “If Yediyurappa wants to make his elder son (Sriramulu) the state president, it will give me much happiness, but I have not sought the post from any leader,” he added.

If given the opportunity to serve as state president, he will work hard to bring the party to power in the 2028 elections, Sriramulu said.