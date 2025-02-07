BMRCL considers relocating Peenya Metro station to Gorguntepalya

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is considering shifting the planned Metro station at Peenya to a location near the Gorguntepalya signal on Outer Ring Road.
This move, which would reduce the Orange Line from J. P. Nagar Phase 4 to Kempapura (32.15 km) by 300 metres, is being explored as part of Phase 3 of the Metro project.
The new station will be connected by two separate foot overbridges to the existing Metro stations at Peenya and Gorguntepalya. BMRCL officials presented this proposal to Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar on Thursday during his visit to Metro construction sites.
The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Phase 3 has already been approved by the state government. Phase 3 consists of two corridors: the Orange Line and a second corridor from Hosahalli to Kadabagere (12.5 km).
Interchange stations were planned at J. P. Nagar, Mysuru Road, Sumanahalli, and Peenya. However, a re-evaluation is underway regarding the Peenya interchange, as its construction at the originally proposed location would require an excessively high elevation.
Regarding a potential increase in water tariffs, Shivakumar said, “The proposal to hike drinking water rates will be placed before the Cabinet. It has been 14 years since the last increase. The tariff hike is inevitable as the board is incurring an annual loss of Rs 1,000 crore. The BWSSB has submitted a report, which will be discussed in the Cabinet meeting.”
Addressing the proposed Metro fare hike, he stated, “A central committee, headed by a judge, has been formed for this purpose, and the government will not interfere.”
On efforts to ease traffic congestion in Bengaluru, Shivakumar revealed plans to construct double-decker flyovers along newly built Metro lines. “A decision has been taken to implement measures to reduce traffic congestion in Bengaluru, including the construction of double-decker flyovers along new Metro lines as part of city beautification efforts,” he said.
When asked about the scale of this initiative, he said, “Double-deckers will be constructed along all newly built Metro lines, covering approximately 40 km. We are planning for the next 30–40 years and not for today. The cost will be shared equally between BBMP and BMRCL.”
He added, “The additional cost of constructing double-deckers will be Rs 9,800 crore. Currently, we are implementing this in the western part of the city. We have successfully tested this model in the Ragigudda area and will make further improvements as needed.”
The BBMP, BMRCL, and BDA commissioners are identifying locations for flyovers and underpasses in high-traffic areas such as Hebbal, Goraguntepalya, BEL Side Road, Lottegollahalli, and Sumanahalli.
“To enhance city aesthetics under the Brand Bengaluru project, advertisements will be allowed on Metro pillars, with revenue shared equally between BBMP and BMRCL,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.
On the issue of unauthorised properties in the city, he stated, “We have prepared 25 lakh accounts, with 7 lakh still pending. A mechanism has been put in place to address this, but details will not be disclosed at this point.”
Responding to criticism of his Tunnel Road project, he remarked, “Progress is impossible without criticism. Criticism fades, but development remains.”