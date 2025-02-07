BJP rebels push for Somanna as Karnataka chief to oust BY Vijayendra

BENGALURU: The BJP rebel camp is leaving no stone unturned in its mission to oust BY Vijayendra from the state BJP president’s post. Leaders making frequent trips to New Delhi are now attempting to rope in Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V Somanna to take up their cause.

They are planning a meeting of Veerashaiva-Lingayat community leaders, including MLAs and MPs, on February 10, on the sidelines of Somanna’s housewarming event for his official quarters in New Delhi. Somanna, a proven anti-Yediyurappa camp member, was also in the race to become state president.

Now, the rebels led by senior leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal are trying to capitalise on it. They may convince Somanna, also a strong community leader with the backing of religious mutts, to take up the party’s chief post.

On Wednesday, they discussed a strategy on these lines with former chief minister and Haveri MP Basavaraj Bommai at his residence in New Delhi, according to sources.

If Somanna accedes to becoming the state unit president with the high command’s support, it would help Bommai get inducted into PM Narendra Modi’s cabinet. But Somanna is unlikely to accept the plan as he is happy with the post of central minister, a source said.

Some leaders who were invited for the housewarming ceremony, mostly members of the anti- Vijayendra camp, are likely to attend it.

Somanna clarified to TNIE over phone that he has only invited the leaders for the event. “It is a rumour that I am hosting a meeting for the rebels. I will only follow whatever instructions the party high command gives me,” he said.