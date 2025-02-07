Bommai expresses displeasure over internal rift in Karnataka BJP; calls for unity

BENGALURU: BJP MP and former CM Basavaraj Bommai expressed displeasure over the internal bickering in the party. It is unfortunate that there is internal bickering in the party at a time when people are in distress and incidents of violence and suicides in the state are increasing owing to the misgovernance of the ruling Congress, he said on Thursday.

The party, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is providing efficient governance to the entire nation, he stated. The decisions of the central leadership are final, and he does not believe in factionalism.

The question of him calling for a meeting of any particular group does not arise, he said. The BJP MP stated that both factions should resolve the differences through discussions under the guidance of senior BJP leaders, including former CM BS Yediyurappa.

If this is not possible, they must all abide by the decision of the central leadership, he stated. Bommai expressed optimism that the senior leadership will soon focus on the developments in the state BJP, hold discussions with all key leaders and take an appropriate decision.