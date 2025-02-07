JJG Aero plans Rs 200 crore investment in first phase for new aerospace facility in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: With rising demand for India-made aerospace components in recent times, Bengaluru-headquartered JJG Aero is charting a robust expansion roadmap, including establishing a new sprawling facility.

The legacy supply chain base in the Western world is struggling to meet demand from airframe, aircraft systems and engine manufacturers, and China + 1 strategies in play make India a favourable destination to source critical components from established and compliant vendors.

JJG Aero, which started as a subsidiary of JJ Glastronics in 2008, set up its first dedicated greenfield facility for aerospace components in Jigani here, in 2019. It later launched another facility in Bommasandrain 2023.

Together, the two facilities occupy a total floor space of 60,000 sq ft, hosting 100 CNC machines, and 30 process lines. Highlighting that the company is a tier-II supplier to the commercial aviation market, JJG Aero CEO Anuj Jhunjhunwala said, “We make small detailed parts, machined components that go into the landing systems, interiors, engines, rails, avionics, and other segments of commercial aircraft.” The expansion of the Bommasandra plant is underway to accommodate another 50 machines.

Today, the company makes over 1,500 unique part numbers, and plans are afoot to add 800 more parts this year, including more complex ones. JJG Aero has now decided to set up a much larger greenfield facility, preferably in Bengaluru. “We will open our third factory by 2027 and are in the final stages of finalising the land parcel. We intend to invest Rs 200 crore in the first phase over two years, while in the second phase, we would invest Rs 50-100 crore annually, for the next 6-8 years,” Jhunjhunwala said.

The new plant will come up over 5 acres, with a built-up area of 2,00,000 sq ft, housing up to 1,000 CNC machines and many more special processes. JJG Aero plans to shift the entire manufacturing operations of its existing facilities to this location by 2030.

Jhunjhunwala said, “We forayed into aerospace in 2007, and started with simple turned parts, and over the years have progressed from 2 to 5 axis components, and from simple electroplating to a diverse offering of all the special processes required for detailed parts. We signed US’ Goodrich Aerospace as our first client, which along with GE Aerospace, was amongst the first to actively source aircraft components from India for the world.”

When Goodrich merged with Hamilton Sunstrand, to form UTC Aerospace, which merged with Rockwell Collins to form Collins Aerospace, demand soared. By then, JJG, which earlier operated from a smaller unit in Electronics City, moved to Jigani. In 2019-20, it onboarded Parker Aerospace and Liebherr Aerospace, and today serves 12 clients, including GE, Safran, Woodward, and Pratt & Whitney, with a few direct supplies to Boeing too.

Last year, JJG Aero clocked revenues of Rs 110 crore, translating to 60% of group business, while witnessing 30-40% CAGR over a three-year period.