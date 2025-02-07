Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah holds marathon budget meetings after four-day break

BENGALURU: After a much-needed break of four days recuperating from knee pain, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah returned with a gusto, attending marathon meetings with various department heads ahead of the state budget. Set to present his 16th budget, a historic feat, the CM convened day-long meetings with 13 departments on Thursday.

At his official residence, Siddaramaiah deliberated with the ministers of home, large and small scale industries, infrastructure, small industries, energy, PWD, labour, education, food and civil supplies, women and child welfare, cooperation, sericulture and animal husbandry as well as the officials concerned in back-to-back meetings from 11.15 am to 7.45 pm.

The CM will have his work cut out as the budget, which is expected to cross Rs 4 lakh crore this year, has to allocate significant grants to continue the government’s ambitious guarantee schemes. As no major schemes or projects were announced last year, Siddaramaiah is expected to include a few this time. The government is also planning to increase some categories of taxes to mobilise additional revenue.

Siddaramaiah is under pressure from lawmakers, especially from the Congress, to allocate funds for developmental works in their constituencies. The pre-budget meeting will be held from Thursday to February 14, where the CM will interact with officials and ministers.

Speaking to reporters, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi said they have sought more grants for their department. “We have placed proposals for new projects as well as sought funds for bills that have yet to be paid to contractors,’’ he said.

Industry Minister MB Patil said he and his department officials explained the proposed projects in detail to the CM.

The budget presentation is likely on March 7. It will be decided in the next cabinet meeting, according to sources from the Chief Minister’s Office.