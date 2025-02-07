Karnataka HC quashes trial court order against Yediyurappa in POCSO case; grants anticipatory bail

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday quashed the order passed by the trial court taking cognisance of the offences against former Chief Minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 and IPC, for his alleged sexual assault on a minor girl.

Noting that the crime, investigation and the final report submitted by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) will remain intact, the high court remitted the matter back to the trial court to consider afresh and pass appropriate order considering the materials placed before it by the CID and the observations made in this order. At the same time, the high court granted anticipatory bail to Yediyurappa in this case.

Justice M Nagaprasanna pronounced the order quashing the trial court’s order of taking cognisance on July 4, 2024, while partly allowing the petition filed by Yediyurappa questioning the legality of the crime registered against him under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 and IPC for his alleged sexual assault on a minor girl when he went to his house along with her mother seeking help. The very same judge also allowed the anticipatory bail plea of Yediyurappa.

Yediyurappa moved the high court in June 2024 seeking to quash the proceedings arising from Crime registered with Sadashivanagar police station in the city. It alleges offences punishable under Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 and 354A of Indian Penal Code, 1860.