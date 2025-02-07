Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara dismisses debate over Bengaluru's second airport site

BENGALURU: Even as lobbying for the setting up of the second international airport in Bengaluru appears to be getting intense, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Thursday said the debate over the choice of the site was unwarranted.

He said whether it should come up near Tumakuru, which he is advocating, or near Bidadi, which DCM D K Shivakumar is pitching for, is purely a technical issue.

“Why is there a debate on the issue of the second international airport in Bengaluru? Why are you debating it? The government will ultimately take a decision. It is a technical issue. It will be discussed and decided based on its pros and cons,” he told reporters.

He said there is no need for so much speculation as the airport is an infrastructure project planned with the aim of benefiting the people of the state.

“If it is built in Bidadi, it will be as beneficial as if it is built in Tumakuru. We have made our demand. There is no need to discuss and create confusion over this,” he said.