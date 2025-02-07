Six dead, 15 injured in road accident near Indore

BELAGAVI: Six people, including four residents of Belagavi, lost their lives in a tragic road accident near Indore in the wee hours of Friday. The victims were returning to Belagavi after attending the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj when their tempo traveller collided with a motorcycle before crashing into a tanker.

Four people died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries at MY Hospital in Indore.

The four residents of Belagavi who were killed on the spot have been identified as Jyoti Prakash Khedekar (64) of Anand Nagar, Vadgaon; Sangeeta Mestri (52) from Shivaji Nagar; Neeta Patil (46)

from Kranti Nagar, Ganeshpur; and Sagar Shahapurkar (45) from Hosur. The other two victims were identified as 65-year-old Sagar and

50-year-old Neetu.

A total of 15 passengers were injured, including a child who has been admitted to the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit. Others suffered fractures and multiple injuries were reported to be in stable condition.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the deceased have approached the Belagavi

district administration for assistance in transporting the bodies back

to Belagavi. However, as it was a private tour, officials were unable

to provide direct support. Some family members have already left for

Indore to bring back the bodies.

Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar has assured

the bereaved families that all necessary assistance, including the

transportation of the bodies, would be arranged.

Belagavi MP Priyanka Jarkiholi and PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi

have condoled the demise of the four residents of Belagavi and assured

support to the families of the dead.