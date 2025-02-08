Infosys lays off 400 recruits in Mysuru campus

BENGALURU: Infosys is laying off close to 400 trainees in Mysuru. However, the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), which represents IT professionals, claims the number is close to 700.

These campus recruits were onboarded after a long wait in October 2024. Infosys said it has a rigorous hiring process where all freshers, after undergoing extensive foundational training at its Mysuru campus, are expected to clear internal assessments.

“All freshers get three attempts, failing which they will not be able to continue with the organisation, as is also mentioned in their contract. This process has been in existence for over two decades and ensures a high quality of talent availability for our clients,” it added.

Though the company claims that these recruits did not clear internal assessments, Harpreet Singh Saluja, president, NITES, said these employees had endured a two-year-long wait for recruitment and Infosys summoned them to meeting rooms at its Mysore campus, where they were coerced into signing “mutual separation” letters under duress.

According to complaints received by NITES, the company deployed bouncers and security personnel to intimidate employees, ensuring that they cannot carry mobile phones and are left with no way to document the incident or seek help.

According to sources, many employees were asked to leave on Friday evening itself without any prior notice. NITES is planning to file a complaint with the Ministry of Labour & Employment, seeking its immediate intervention and strict action against the IT company.