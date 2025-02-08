Karnataka to set up panel to study link between deaths and Covid-19 vaccine

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered to set up an expert committee to carry out research to find out if there is any link to the sudden deaths of young people due to heart attack, cardiac arrests, brain-related and neurological issues with Covid and Covid vaccine.

Siddaramaiah stated that he had received an email from senior journalist Rajaram Tallur raising alarm over the report of young people dying unexpectedly in the state due to heart attacks, cardiac arrests, brain-related and neurological issues and the the families of these young people are pushed into socio-economic problems due the deaths.

“There is a debate among people, that the deaths may be due to Covid or due to side-effects of Covid vaccine. Therefore, a study needs to be taken up on the sudden deaths, and necessary precautionary steps have to be taken to prevent such deaths,” Siddaramaiah said in his note to the Chief Secretary on February 6.

He directed the Chief Secretary to constitute a committee of experts and scientists to conduct adequate research on such sudden deaths. He said that based on the report by the committee, necessary strict action will be taken to prevent sudden deaths.