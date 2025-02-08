MUDA scam case: Karnataka HC ruling a shot in the arm for Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court dismissing the petition seeking a directive to transfer the MUDA case probe to the CBI has come as a shot in the arm for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. This has come at a time when there is a debate in the Congress over the change of guard in Karnataka.

The latest development is also likely to diminish the voice of the Opposition BJP and JDS, who took out a padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru demanding Siddaramaiah’s resignation over the alleged irregularities in MUDA and ST Corporation. According to political analysts, the HC ruling has also come as a breather to the Congress high command, as Siddaramaiah getting a temporary relief in the MUDA case would check the uncertainty in the Karnataka government.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah’s Cabinet colleagues, including his coterie of ministers like Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, have started batting in favour of the former. Dr Parameshwara, reacting to the quash order, said it was expected and a testimony to the High Court reposing faith in the Lokayukta probe. “The court has given this order with confidence in the Lokayukta institution.

The court has given the order in the view that the Lokayukta investigation was conducted properly. One should have faith in the Lokayukta investigation,” the minister said. Dr Parameshwara said that the complainants can approach the Supreme Court if they are unhappy. “Our legal team will examine it and respond to it. This is an example of how the judgments of the High Court and the Supreme Court are naturally fair,” he said.