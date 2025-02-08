MUDA scam case: Karnataka HC ruling a shot in the arm for Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court dismissing the petition seeking a directive to transfer the MUDA case probe to the CBI has come as a shot in the arm for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. This has come at a time when there is a debate in the Congress over the change of guard in Karnataka.
The latest development is also likely to diminish the voice of the Opposition BJP and JDS, who took out a padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru demanding Siddaramaiah’s resignation over the alleged irregularities in MUDA and ST Corporation. According to political analysts, the HC ruling has also come as a breather to the Congress high command, as Siddaramaiah getting a temporary relief in the MUDA case would check the uncertainty in the Karnataka government.
Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah’s Cabinet colleagues, including his coterie of ministers like Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, have started batting in favour of the former. Dr Parameshwara, reacting to the quash order, said it was expected and a testimony to the High Court reposing faith in the Lokayukta probe. “The court has given this order with confidence in the Lokayukta institution.
The court has given the order in the view that the Lokayukta investigation was conducted properly. One should have faith in the Lokayukta investigation,” the minister said. Dr Parameshwara said that the complainants can approach the Supreme Court if they are unhappy. “Our legal team will examine it and respond to it. This is an example of how the judgments of the High Court and the Supreme Court are naturally fair,” he said.
DyCM DK Shivakumar, who is also KPCC president, questioned the need for the case to be transferred to the CBI. “While the Lokayukta investigation is underway, the ED is also investigating it. In this situation, why should a third agency be allowed to investigate the matter? There are many court judgments on this. I am protesting against the fact that a similar case has been registered against me. I have filed an appeal in the Supreme Court,” Shivakumar said. Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said that the HC ruling has proved that the truth will always prevail.
Social Welfare Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa said that the Congress was against the politicisation of the MUDA case. “We, including the CM, respect the law of the land and respect the probe ordered into the case... it should not be politicised,” he said.
Medium and Large Industries Minister MB Patil and Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar opined that the HC order was a setback to the Opposition parties as they had tried to damage the image of Siddaramaiah through their false propaganda.